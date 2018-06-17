Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $100,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $44.84 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

