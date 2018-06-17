Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, Koinex and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $64.49 million and $1.73 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00587059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00249006 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095029 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,326,245,098 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

