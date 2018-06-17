Nullex Price Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:NLX)

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Nullex has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nullex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. Nullex has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $13,225.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00588917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00261421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094407 BTC.

Nullex Profile

Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial. The official website for Nullex is nullex.io. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nullex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

