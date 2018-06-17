Numis Securities Downgrades Mitie Group (MTO) to Reduce

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) was downgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.13) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 150 ($2.00). Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Mitie Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 174 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.40) in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitie Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.29 ($2.95).

Mitie Group opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.15) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.90 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.17).

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Mitie Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

