ZPG (LON:ZPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of ZPG (LON:ZPG) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has GBX 490 ($6.52) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 425 ($5.66).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZPG. Barclays lowered ZPG to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.52) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Peel Hunt lowered ZPG to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.46) to GBX 490 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ZPG from GBX 360 ($4.79) to GBX 490 ($6.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZPG to a sector performer rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.46) to GBX 490 ($6.52) in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ZPG in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 457.54 ($6.09).

Shares of ZPG stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.52). 1,144,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,196. ZPG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313.60 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.90 ($5.19).

ZPG (LON:ZPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12 ($0.16) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). ZPG had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 16.18%.

ZPG Plc owns and operates home-related digital platforms in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property and Comparison segments. The company operates platforms under the Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation, money.co.uk, hometrack, and The Property Software Group brands, which helps consumers to research the market.

