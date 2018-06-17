Kier Group (KIE) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report report published on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KIE. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.30) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.30) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,369 ($18.23) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.91).

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 1,009 ($13.43) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 942 ($12.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,505 ($20.04).

In related news, insider Bev Dew purchased 1,984 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.32 ($26,361.76). Insiders have purchased 2,012 shares of company stock worth $2,009,628 in the last quarter.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

