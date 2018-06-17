NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.43 Million

Analysts expect NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) to post $188.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.10 million and the lowest is $187.70 million. NutriSystem reported sales of $194.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full year sales of $702.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $768.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $759.20 million to $776.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NutriSystem during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 9,342.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000.

Shares of NTRI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. NutriSystem has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $67.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

