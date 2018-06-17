NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) PT Raised to $45.00

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NutriSystem from $67.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NutriSystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NutriSystem opened at $36.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. NutriSystem’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NutriSystem will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 1,160.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

