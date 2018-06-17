NuVasive (NUVA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, May 26th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann lowered NuVasive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered NuVasive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.06.

NuVasive traded up $0.56, hitting $55.33, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.36. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

