Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Steven Madden worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden opened at $53.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.67 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

