Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Data (NYSE:FDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Data worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Data by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of First Data by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,062,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,309 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,869,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other First Data news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,412 shares of company stock worth $3,259,248 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Data traded up $0.05, hitting $21.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,099,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,185. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

