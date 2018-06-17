Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,768 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MasTec by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $52.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

