Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Targa Resources worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,308,000 after purchasing an additional 176,251 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,588,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,873,000 after buying an additional 266,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,334,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,308,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,607,000 after purchasing an additional 737,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,859,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,455 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources traded down $1.98, reaching $46.54, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.