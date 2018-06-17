Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6132514235165 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,674. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

