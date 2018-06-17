NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce sales of $101.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $83.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $396.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.53 million to $402.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $427.10 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.05 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $481,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $84,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,272. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,231.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,797 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global traded up $3.45, hitting $69.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 209,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,917. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

