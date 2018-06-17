nVent Electric (NVT) versus Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Financial Contrast

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Metso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. nVent Electric does not pay a dividend. Metso Oyj pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for nVent Electric and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 2 3 0 2.60 Metso Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

nVent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nVent Electric and Metso Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metso Oyj $3.06 billion 1.77 $115.29 million $0.24 37.54

Metso Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than nVent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric N/A N/A N/A Metso Oyj 4.27% 11.35% 4.60%

Summary

Metso Oyj beats nVent Electric on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading. Its products brands include Caddy, Erico, Hoffman, Raychem, Schroff, and Tracer. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts. The company also provides control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, segment, eccentric plug, globe, special, and tank car valves; valve controls and limit switches; electric, pneumatic, and manual actuators; positioners, on-off controllers; intelligent safety solenoids; instrumentation panel; and valve spare parts. In addition, it offers metal recycling solutions, including balers, post shredder technology, turnings and pre shredders, anode crusher, shredders, briquettes, and shears; and waste recycling solutions, such as mobile pre-shredders, pre-shredders, and fine-shredders. Further, the company provides expert, flow control, field, performance, and training services. Metso Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

