IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 67,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NVR by 56.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,102.49, for a total transaction of $1,551,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,137.70, for a total transaction of $3,806,030.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,759,158.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,659 shares of company stock worth $81,255,376 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,182.39 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,311.11 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The construction company reported $39.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.44 by $7.90. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 196 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,114.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.