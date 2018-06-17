Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.26

Press coverage about Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nymox Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.6568126847622 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Nymox Pharmaceutical traded down $0.03, reaching $3.40, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,075. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,159,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,031.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

