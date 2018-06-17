Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.35) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.11 ($4.77).

O2D traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting €3.57 ($4.15). 7,437,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

