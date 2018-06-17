Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.52 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $228,253.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,232,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,181 shares of company stock valued at $791,174. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2,640.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 107,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares during the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,860,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 9,868,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

