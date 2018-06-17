Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.3682195979928 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Occidental Petroleum traded down $1.02, hitting $83.33, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,476,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

