Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $66,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 225,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum traded down $1.02, reaching $83.33, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.