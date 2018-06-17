Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Market Perform”

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.82 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,277. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 869.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

