Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen Financial earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2574161941836 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of Ocwen Financial opened at $4.38 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.35. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $260.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.