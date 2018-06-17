Insider Buying: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,424 shares in the company, valued at $961,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.07. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $13.75.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services.

