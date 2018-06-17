Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $49.36 million and $14.03 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00590497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00251901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00094838 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoins.cc.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.