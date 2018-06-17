Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OGE Energy (OGE) Share Price

Press coverage about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.3766378257867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.22 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.