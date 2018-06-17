Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post sales of $282.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.80 million. Oil States International reported sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $253.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OIS. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Oil States International from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter worth $184,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

OIS remained flat at $$32.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,996. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

