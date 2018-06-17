Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Okta from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of Okta opened at $54.48 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.01. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $17,988,853.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,690,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 309,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 106,225 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

