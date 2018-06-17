Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Line Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.0862952116905 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Old Line Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Old Line Bancshares opened at $34.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.28. Old Line Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Old Line Bancshares had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Old Line Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Old Line Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, Director John M. Suit II purchased 1,366 shares of Old Line Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $47,823.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 29,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,015,699.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,840 shares of company stock valued at $169,011 and sold 67,356 shares valued at $2,333,410. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Line Bancshares Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

