Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

American Equity Investment Life traded up $0.45, hitting $36.40, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 803,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.48. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.11 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 28,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $857,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

