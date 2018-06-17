Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Takes Position in First Data (FDC)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Data by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at $56,338,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Data by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in First Data by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Data to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on First Data from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

First Data traded up $0.05, hitting $21.66, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,099,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Data has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts predict that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,412 shares of company stock worth $3,259,248. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

