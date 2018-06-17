Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Square by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth about $319,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 17.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,987,000 after purchasing an additional 178,093 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,158,317.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,898 shares of company stock worth $71,200,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Square from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $64.48. 7,904,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -644.80 and a beta of 4.32. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.07 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

