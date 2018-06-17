Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Takes Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,543,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,782 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $81,267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,837.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,576,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,842 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

STI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $101,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks traded down $0.08, hitting $68.81, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,424,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.