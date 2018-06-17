Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Takes Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 473,745 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,785,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,392,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,091,000 after purchasing an additional 325,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics traded up $0.59, hitting $39.42, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,909,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,979. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Myriad Genetics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Dennis Langer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,773.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,042,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,139 shares of company stock worth $8,957,300. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

