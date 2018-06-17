Old Mutual plc (OML) Receives GBX 229.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Old Mutual plc (LON:OML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.33 ($3.05).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.73) price objective for the company.

In other Old Mutual news, insider Zoe Cruz sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £88,320 ($117,587.54). Also, insider Ingrid Johnson bought 40,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,294.66 ($132,198.99).

Shares of Old Mutual traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15), hitting GBX 215.50 ($2.87), during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 37,373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,000. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.60 ($3.46).

Old Mutual (LON:OML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 22.40 ($0.30) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of GBX 422.50 billion for the quarter. Old Mutual had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.11%.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual plc provides financial services to retail and corporate customers worldwide. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

