Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

In other news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $855,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.