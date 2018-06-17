Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,943,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Old Republic International worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,999,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,692,000 after purchasing an additional 467,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,023,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,049,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,952,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,841,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,415 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,588,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,715,000 after purchasing an additional 149,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,790. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International opened at $21.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.