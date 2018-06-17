Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,776 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

