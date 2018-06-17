Critical Comparison: MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) and Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ: MSFG) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MainSource Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MainSource Financial Group and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainSource Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

MainSource Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.67%. Given MainSource Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MainSource Financial Group is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of MainSource Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of MainSource Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MainSource Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MainSource Financial Group pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares MainSource Financial Group and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainSource Financial Group 23.33% 10.64% 1.21% Old Second Bancorp 16.78% 15.06% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MainSource Financial Group and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainSource Financial Group $211.91 million 4.91 $49.43 million $2.12 19.17 Old Second Bancorp $117.88 million 3.85 $15.13 million $0.81 18.83

MainSource Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainSource Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MainSource Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MainSource Financial Group beats Old Second Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements. The Bank offers various loans, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential loans and consumer loans. Commercial loans include secured and unsecured loans, including real estate loans, to individuals and companies and to governmental units within the market area of the Bank. It offers various deposits, which include demand, interest bearing demand, savings/money markets and certificates of deposit.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust services; wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company provides its financial services through its 25 banking locations located in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, LaSalle, Will, and Cook counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MainSource Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainSource Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.