Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Olin Co. (OLN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Olin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Olin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Olin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

Shares of Olin opened at $30.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

