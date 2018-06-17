Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $3,694,964. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded up $0.35, reaching $70.35, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 344,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.