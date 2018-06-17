Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Headlines about Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omeros earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.474764478348 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Omeros traded up $0.22, hitting $19.91, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $961.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 3.63. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OMER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $566,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

