OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.08.

Shares of Moody’s traded up $0.87, hitting $176.80, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 947,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $118.33 and a 12 month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,870. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.