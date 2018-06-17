19,900 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,342,000 after purchasing an additional 174,698 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 979,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in WEX by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 730,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,736,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

NYSE WEX opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $193.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.04 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.