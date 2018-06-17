Omnicell (OMCL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Omnicell opened at $51.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.49 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $33,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 9,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $453,268.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,202 shares of company stock worth $2,603,594. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Omnicell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Omnicell by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

