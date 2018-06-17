Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $37,579.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group opened at $75.42 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

