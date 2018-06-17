Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

