Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after buying an additional 677,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

ON traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,919,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,401 shares in the company, valued at $74,546,549.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $3,294,608.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,309,837.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,529 shares of company stock worth $7,228,861 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.