OnDeck Capital (ONDK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OnDeck Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.6245281172399 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OnDeck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OnDeck Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised OnDeck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on OnDeck Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OnDeck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of OnDeck Capital opened at $7.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $549.60 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 28.81. OnDeck Capital has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. OnDeck Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. OnDeck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. analysts expect that OnDeck Capital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OnDeck Capital news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil E. Wolfson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,768.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

